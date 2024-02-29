On the yen move, these are the earlier posts:

Besides that, there hasn't been much activity among major currencies so far on the session. In fact, other dollar pairs are only seeing 0.1% change currently. And that speaks to the lack of appetite today and for the most part, this week.

FX 29-02

Looking to the remainder of the day, we could get some injection of life when we get to US trading later.

The US PCE price index will be a key risk event to watch in terms of data releases. Then, we might also get some volatility surrounding month-end flows when we get to the London fix.

In the bigger picture though, the bond market will still have a say in things and it doesn't look like there is much appetite to move just yet. But do at least keep a watchful eye on that just in case.