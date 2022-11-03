This is via Reuters (in brief), citing unnamed sources on the plan. An actual price cap on Russian oil will be set later this month, rather than adopting a floating rate.

This is re the plan to set a price cap on sea-borne oil shipments, scheduled to take effect on December 5

  • “The Coalition has agreed the price cap will be a fixed price that will be reviewed regularly rather than a discount to an index," said a coalition source, who was not authorized to speak publicly.
Russia's genocide in Ukraine has set them offside with most countries of the world. Russia is still supported by China and North Korea though.

