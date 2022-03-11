Headlines from EU meeting are crossing the news wires:

Italy's Draghi says EU needs fiscal response to current crisis triggered by Ukraine war

EU agreed we must reject protectionism and support families and households

EU sanctions may be, still stronger

you must define a common defense strategy to flank NATO

German Chancellor Scholz said

we agreed we had to spend more on defense as in the past

we will link up our electricity and gas networks across Europe

we are considering measures to protect citizens up from a high energy prices

we will not make any decision for the Ukrainians

Ukrainians must know what matters most for their country

we are working to reduce our reliance on Russian energy as quickly as possible

On Iran, Scholz says

we have made progress but we are at the end yet

it is job also of powers like China and Russia to contribute to reaching an agreement

China's president told him Iran deal was a very important to him

Needless to say, the invasion from Russia changed the game for EU/NATO nations. These comments are not a huge surprise..

The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. The price is currently trading at 1.0981 near the middle of that moving average support and resistance range.