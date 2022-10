Fears of supply constraints from the damage to the Druzhba crude oil pipeline are being quelled by both the Germany Govt and PERN, the pipeline operator.



Reuters Headlines:

GERMAN ECON MINISTRY: GERMAN OIL SUPPLY IS SECURE AFTER DAMAGE ON DRUZHBA PIPELINE

GERMAN ECON MINISTRY: SCHWEDT AND LEUNA REFINERIES ARE STILL RECEIVING OIL VIA DRUZHBA PIPELINE

GERMAN ECON MINISTRY: THESE DELIVERIES ARE NOT INTERRUPTED

POLISH PIPELINE OPERATOR PERN SAYS SUPPLY OF OIL TO GERMAN CLIENTS IS CONTINUING TAKING INTO ACCOUNT TECHNICAL POSSIBILITIES

POLISH PIPELINE OPERATOR PERN SAYS POLISH REFINERIES ARE RECEIVING OIL IN LINE WITH NOMINATIONS