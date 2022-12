2023 GDP forecast +0.3% (previously -0.7%)

2024 GDP forecast +1.3%

2023 inflation forecast +5.4% (previously +8.7%)

2024 inflation forecast +2.2%

The revision higher in growth and lower in inflation owes to a supposed decline in the cost of gas and electricity, according to the institute. I wouldn't be too pragmatic when looking at the numbers but the higher revision at least certainly points to some improvement in fortunes for the German economy - at least for now.