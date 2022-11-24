German finance minister Lindner is speaking and he says:

  • we can't afford to provide extraordinary help indefinitely,
  • so we need to fight the source of inflation
  • Progress on a Capital Market union could be part of the European answer to the US inflation reduction act
  • there is no choice between stability and growth, you need both for sustainable public finances

Meanwhile Frances finance minister LeMaire is saying:

  • We have total determination to strengthen German – French relationship
  • Both countries have no other choice but to move on the key challenges