German finance minister Lindner is speaking and he says:

we can't afford to provide extraordinary help indefinitely,

so we need to fight the source of inflation

Progress on a Capital Market union could be part of the European answer to the US inflation reduction act

there is no choice between stability and growth, you need both for sustainable public finances

Meanwhile Frances finance minister LeMaire is saying:

We have total determination to strengthen German – French relationship

Both countries have no other choice but to move on the key challenges