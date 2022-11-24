German finance minister Lindner is speaking and he says:
- we can't afford to provide extraordinary help indefinitely,
- so we need to fight the source of inflation
- Progress on a Capital Market union could be part of the European answer to the US inflation reduction act
- there is no choice between stability and growth, you need both for sustainable public finances
Meanwhile Frances finance minister LeMaire is saying:
- We have total determination to strengthen German – French relationship
- Both countries have no other choice but to move on the key challenges