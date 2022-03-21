Major currencies are keeping quieter for the most part with the dollar steady ahead of European trading.

Equity futures are slightly on the back foot but it is a bit early in the day to be drawing much conclusions. The rally last week was the best weekly showing in Wall Street this year, as investors are fading Russia-Ukraine risks.

The bond market remains a key spot to watch as the inflation focus intensifies. The US yield curve is at its flattest since 2020 and that will keep market participants on their toes in the weeks ahead.

For today, there isn't much on the agenda to really shake things up so expect the market focus to remain on risk sentiment, if anything else.

0700 GMT - Germany February PPI figures

0900 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 18 March

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.