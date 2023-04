Prior 93.3; revised to 93.2

Current conditions 95.0 vs 96.0 expected

Prior 95.4

Expectations 92.2 vs 91.5 expected

Prior 91.2; revised to 91.0

A slight rise in overall German business morale, with the expectations index also ticking higher on the month. It goes to show that the worries involving the banking turmoil last month were relatively short-lived and that the outlook remains decent after a stronger-than-expected start to the year.