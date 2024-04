Prior +2.2%

CPI +0.5% vs +0.6% m/m expected

Prior +0.4%

HICP +2.4% vs +2.3% y/y expected

Prior +2.3%

HICP +0.6% vs +0.6% m/m expected

Prior +0.6%

The headline reading holds similar to March but the EU-harmonised reading is just mildly higher for April. There is added good news for the ECB as core annual inflation is seen easing to 3.0%, down from 3.3% in the month before. Services inflation remains sticky though, seen at 3.4% but at least lower than the 3.7% reading in March.