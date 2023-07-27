Prior -25.4; revised to -25.2

German consumer morale is seen stabilising going into August, with hopes of falling inflation among households helping to brighten up income expectations. That said, the sub-indices that measure the propensity to save and buy remained nearly identical from July to August. GfK notes that while there is improvement in sentiment, it will still remain low in the coming months and that private consumption will not be able to contribute positively to the economy during this period.