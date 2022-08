Prior 88.6; revised to 88.7

Current conditions 97.5 vs 96.0 expected

Prior 97.7

Outlook 80.3 vs 79.0 expected

Prior 80.3; revised to 80.4

The headline reading is a beat on estimates but still softer than it was in July. The same goes as well for the current conditions and outlook indices. In short, it tells that overall business sentiment remains soft but it seems to be another case of it could have been worse as economic conditions continue to weaken going into the winter months.