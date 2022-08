Prior 7.5%

CPI 0.3% vs 0.3% m/m expected

Prior 0.9%

HICP 8.8% vs 8.8% y/y expected

Prior 8.5%

HICP 0.4% vs 0.4% m/m expected

Prior 0.8%

German annual inflation comes in higher in August relative to a month ago, with the monthly readings also reflecting a further increase in price pressures. This just reaffirms that inflation is staying elevated and we are likely to see a further spike for Germany again next month, so there isn't room for much comfort for the ECB.