The downturn in Germany's important manufacturing sector eases in December, with an improvement in supply conditions helping to alleviate some of the pain from price pressures. That said, new orders were down for a ninth consecutive month as the outlook remains dim despite manufacturers being less pessimistic towards the end of the year. S&P Global notes that:

"Some of the gloom surrounding the German manufacturing sector has been lifted, with December's PMI survey showing the downturn in factory output levels easing, and less concern towards the year-ahead outlook.

"The survey signalled better availability of materials and with it an easing of the decline in production. Still, rapidly falling new orders remains an issue for many manufacturers, particularly intermediate goods producers (i.e. makers of components for other businesses), with high stocks being just one of the factors weighing on demand.

"With expectations remaining pessimistic, it suggests that in companies' minds the downside risks to future production continue to outweigh any growth opportunities. The outlook has, however, improved compared to the situation a few months ago, with concerns towards gas prices and supplies having subsided somewhat.

"On the price front, we're seeing further evidence of disinflationary forces in the manufacturing PMI survey. Although still historically elevated, the rate of factory gate price inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term has more than halved from its peak in the spring of last year, as supply chain bottlenecks ease and firms face greater difficulty passing on cost increases to customers."