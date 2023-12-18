- Prior 87.3; revised to 87.2
- Current conditions 88.5 vs 89.7 expected
- Prior 89.4
- Expectations 84.3 vs 85.9 expected
- Prior 85.2; revised to 85.1
That's a bit of a disappointment as the Ifo reading reflects subdued business sentiment to wrap up the year in Germany. That continues to suggest that any imminent recovery remains a distance away for now as we get to the turn of the year. Higher price pressures and subdued demand conditions are still two problematic issues for the German economy currently.