Prior 87.3; revised to 87.2

Current conditions 88.5 vs 89.7 expected

Prior 89.4

Expectations 84.3 vs 85.9 expected

Prior 85.2; revised to 85.1

That's a bit of a disappointment as the Ifo reading reflects subdued business sentiment to wrap up the year in Germany. That continues to suggest that any imminent recovery remains a distance away for now as we get to the turn of the year. Higher price pressures and subdued demand conditions are still two problematic issues for the German economy currently.