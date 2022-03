Prior -0.3%

Industrial production +1.8% y/y

Prior -4.1%

That's a solid beat in German industrial output to start the new year. Looking at the details, the production of consumer goods was up by 4.0% and capital goods by 1.2%. The production of intermediate goods increased by 0.3%. Outside of industry, energy production decreased by 0.1% in January on the previous month and production in construction rose by 10.1%.