Prior 92.3; revised to 92.2

Current conditions 97.7 vs 98.0 expected

Prior 99.3; revised to 99.4

Expectations 80.3 vs 83.0 expected

Prior 85.8; revised to 85.5

That's the lowest reading since June 2020 as German business and economic sentiment continues to deteriorate. The expectations reading also sank further, underscoring the dire outlook for the months ahead. Rising prices and worries about energy/gas is certainly putting a drag on things in Europe's biggest economy.