Prior -€1.0 billion

Germany's trade balance returned back to surplus in June as exports were seen up 4.5% on the month, while imports were up 0.2% on the month. That's at least some comfort to the euro area economy after the surge in energy prices weighed on imports in the past few months. However, the final PMI readings for July later will indicate that the start of Q3 is looking rough so that's the more vital takeaway at the moment.