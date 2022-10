Prior -42.5; revised to -42.8

German consumer morale sees a bit of a relief heading into November but be mindful that it comes off the back of four straight months of record low readings. GfK also warns tat it is far too early to talk about a trend reversal at this point, noting that "the situation remains very tense for consumer sentiment". Adding that "in light of the coming winter, there is reason to fear a further deterioration of the situation".