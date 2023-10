Prior -79.4

Outlook -1.1 vs -9.3 expected

Prior -11.4

The good news here is that the economic sentiment i.e. outlook reading is seeing a significant improvement, beating estimates and that points to some further optimism in the months ahead. That being said, the current assessment of the German economy is barely changed but ZEW notes that "it seems that we have passed the lowest point". Adding that the heightened expectations reading owes much to the anticipation of lower inflation.