Prior -0.3%

Non-seasonally adjusted GDP +4.0% vs +3.8% y/y expected

Prior +1.8%

Working day adjusted GDP +3.7% vs +3.6% y/y expected

Prior +1.8%

That's a decent headline reading as the German economy avoids a recession despite fears that the Russia-Ukraine conflict could have dragged down activity significantly. That said, there is some impact noted since late February with Destatis also saying that the slight increase in GDP in Q1 owes to higher capital formation, whereas the balance of exports and imports had a downward effect on economic growth.