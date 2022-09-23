Prior 49.1

Services PMI 45.4 vs 47.2 expected

Prior 47.7

Composite PMI 45.9 vs 46.0 expected

Prior 46.9

The German economy is slipping deeper into contraction territory at the end of Q3 with both the services and composite readings being 28-month lows while the manufacturing reading is a 27-month low. A recession beckons ahead of the winter months and the outlook remains rather dire, so that isn't going to help with euro sentiment. S&P Global notes that:

“The German economy looks set to contract in the third quarter, and with PMI showing the downturn gathering in September and the survey’s forward-looking indicators also deteriorating, the prospects for the fourth quarter are not looking good either.

“The deepening decline in business activity in September was led by the service sector, which has seen demand weaken rapidly as customers pull back on spending due tightening budgets and heightened uncertainty about the outlook.

“Whilst constraints on manufacturing output from material shortages looked to have eased somewhat, resulting in a shallower decline production levels in September, goods producers like their service sector counterparts have nevertheless grown increasingly concerned about activity in the coming months, with the energy crisis stoking recession fears.

"Just when it looked like underlying inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. pressures might be easing, a fresh surge in energy prices has seen business input costs rise at a faster rate for the first time in five months, in turn leading to a renewed acceleration in average prices charged for goods and services."