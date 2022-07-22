90% of gas price difference in sourcing from alternatives will be passed on to consumers

We cannot stop the effects of higher prices from breaking through

Uniper rescue is important because no company would not have been affected

It is remarkable that Russia is not keeping to commitment on gas deliveries

Well, if you poke the bear, you best be ready for when it bites back. In any case, the headline remark just means more pain coming to consumers in having to already deal with rising costs on a daily basis.