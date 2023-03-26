Option trading is a complex strategy that requires careful analysis of various factors to predict the movement of a stock's price. One such factor is market sentiment, which is the overall feeling among investors about a particular stock. This sentiment can be bullish (positive) or bearish (negative), and it often affects the option volume of a stock.

We've compiled a list of seven stocks that are worth considering for option traders and stock investors. Each of these stocks has high option volume, which suggests that they are in demand among traders. Moreover, we've analyzed their market sentiment, stock price, catalyst events, and volatility to give you a better idea of their potential.

Bank of America (BAC) - This stock has a high option volume of 267,869, and the market sentiment is bullish. Its net delta is 725k, which means that more traders are betting on its rise than fall. The stock price is currently at $27.14, with a 0.6% increase. Upcoming earnings event is on April 18, 2023, and its IV % Rank is at 98%. Netflix (NFLX) - Although this stock has a high option volume of 271,202, the market sentiment is bearish. The net delta is -69k, which indicates that traders are more inclined to short the stock. The stock price is at $328.39, with a 2.5% increase. Upcoming earnings event is on April 18, 2023, and its IV % Rank is at 66%. Wells Fargo (WFC) - With a high option volume of 94,091, this stock has a bullish market sentiment. Its net delta is 90k, which suggests that traders are more optimistic about its rise. The stock price is at $36.23, with a 1% decrease. Upcoming earnings event is on April 14, 2023, and its IV % Rank is at 97%. JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - This stock has a high option volume of 99,901, but the market sentiment is bearish. The net delta is -74k, which means more traders are betting on its fall than rise. The stock price is at $124.91, with a 1.5% decrease. Upcoming earnings event is on April 14, 2023, and its IV % Rank is at 89%. Abbvie (ABBV) - Although this stock has a high option volume of 26,525, the market sentiment is bearish. Its net delta is -457k, which suggests that traders are more inclined to short the stock. The stock price is at $158.02, with a 1.8% increase. Upcoming earnings event is on February 9, 2023, and its IV % Rank is at 10%. Accenture PLC (ACN) - With a high option volume of 4,529, this stock has a bearish market sentiment. Its net delta is -53k, which indicates that traders are more pessimistic about its rise. The stock price is at $272.00, with a 0.1% increase. Upcoming earnings event is on March 23, 2023, and its IV % Rank is at 28%. Novartis AG (NVS) - This stock has a high option volume of 3,117, but the market sentiment is bearish. Its net delta is -148k, which means that traders are more inclined to short the stock.

Trade at your own risk and visit ForexLive.com for additional views.