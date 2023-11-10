Global equity funds draw massive inflows as rate worries ease

Global equity funds saw a significant uptick in demand in the week through Nov. 8 as investor sentiment improved following the decision of major central banks to keep policy rates unchanged.

A shift in rate hike expectations and a report from the U.S. Labor Department indicating a slowdown in job growth in October further eased treasury yields, loosening financial conditions.

Investors poured a net $5.63 billion into global equity funds during the week, registering their biggest weekly net purchase since Sept. 13.