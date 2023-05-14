Australian gold miner Newcrest Mining said on Monday it would back Newmont Corp's AUD26.2 bn takeover offer.

  • Newcrest said it recommended its shareholders vote in favour of the deal at a meeting expected to be held in September or October.
  • The deal requires Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) sign off as well as Newcrest and Newmont shareholders to vote in support the transaction among other regulatory approvals.

---

If the deal gets done t would lift Newmont's gold output to nearly double its nearest rival, Barrick Gold Corp.

Would further solidify Newmont's position as the world's biggest gold producer.

gold reserves bars