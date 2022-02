The mode in markets at the moment is reversal.

The huge moves in commodities and stocks from earlier are unwinding with no country willing to hamper Russian exports.

Gold is a good example. It rose to a one-year high of $1973 but it's fallen all the way back to $1905, which is unchanged on the day.

The weekly chart earlier looked like a major break from the long-term consolidation but now it's a big question mark.