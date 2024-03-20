Gold was a beneficiary of the FOMC and Powell today, adding to its recent gains.

And those have extended.

This is a very thin liquidity time of day for pretty much everything, gold included. Which doesn't take away from this surge, not at all. The metal is benefitting from the prospect of lower rates ahead, as one key input to its price.

This chart is from our charting app, which is free and can be found at this link

Our version of Trading View doesn't include Fari Value Gap indicators, but I'm sure if your's does this move will be a nice, fat, green one.