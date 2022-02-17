And price is still holding at around $1,886 currently as the yellow metal shoots up to its highest since June last year, following the accusation by the Ukraine military here.

It's all about the headlines as to what comes next for gold but from a technical perspective, the break above daily resistance @ $1,877 does open up the path towards retesting $1,900 next. Sitting close by will be the May to June highs from last year around $1,912-16. That will also be a key spot to watch if we do see Russia-Ukraine tensions ramp up.

For now, it's all about where the headlines will take us next. In that regard, it is up to anyone's guess but the market mood is certainly filled with apprehension at the moment.