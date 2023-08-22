Goldman Sachs commodity analysts take a look at the "risk developments" to their forecast for $86 oil by December 2023.

On net, the risk developments ... have been bullish-to-mixed over the past month

The bullish developments are:

The arrival of inventory draws

The key bullish risk—lower-for-longer OPEC+ supply—has grown with the fall in our Russia supply nowcast and Saudi's reiterated commitment to cuts and apparent willingness to extend and even deepen cuts.

Recent Black Sea drone attacks highlight the risk to Russia commodity exports

In contrast, the other key bearish risk—a further rise in Iran supply—has grown

risk has grown with media reports of a potential US-Iran prisoner swap, and a TankerTrackers estimate that Iran exports of crude and condensates during the first 20 days of August have surged by over 500kb/d to 2.2mb/d.

Finally, China demand news is mixed

downside risk to our economists' 2023 GDP growth forecast of 5.4% has grown given the ongoing property slump and the inability of only marginal policy easing to restore confidence

On the other hand, our China oil demand forecast has been solid this summer ...

This disconnect likely reflects that the weakness in China macro data is quite concentrated outside the oil-intensive services sector, and that China international jet demand is still recovering.

On China: