Goldman Sachson the euro:
- We have held our 12m EUR/USD forecast at 1.20 for now, while acknowledging a wide range of possible outcomes over
- the coming year (we also left our 10y Bund yield forecast unchanged for similar reasons)
- "While we see an eventual rebound to 1.20 as the appropriate central-case forecast at this time, we are marking-to-market our shorter-horizon EUR/USD forecasts in light of ongoing risks to growth (moving the 3m and 6m targets to 1.10 and 1.13, respectively, from 1.16 and 1.18 previously)
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus .
Weekly candles EUR/USD. I can't help but wonder, GS are lowering their forecasts ... now?