Goldman Sachs is a multinational investment bank and financial services company headquartered in New York City. It was founded in 1869 and is one of the largest and most well-known investment banks in the world.Goldman Sachs has a mixed reputation. On one hand, it is known for its expertise in investment banking and its role in many high-profile financial deals. On the other hand, it has faced criticism and controversy over the years, including accusations of unethical business practices and con
Peter Oppenheimer is chief global equity strategist and head of Macro Research in Europe within Global Investment Research.
He spoke in an interview on Wednesday with CNBC.
Some comments summarise his views:
- “We’ve seen a big rally in equities, of course, over recent months. Much of that, I think, is reflecting an increasing degree of confidence that we can avoid recessions and that inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m
Read this Term has peaked,”
- the rally can partially be attributed to the easing of some of the risks seen earlier in the year, like the US debt ceiling fight, and US regional banking crisis
- “rally has been very narrowly driven by a few companies”
- “The average company has been relatively flat and we think that will probably continue for some time in equity markets”
- inflation, interest rates likely to be stickier than markets are pricing