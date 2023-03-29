This is via the folks at eFX.
- Goldman Sachs discusses its new forecasts for EUR/USD.
- "We are revising up our 3- and 6-month EUR/USD forecasts to 1.05 (from 1.02 previously) to account for the recent deterioration in the US growth outlook and less favorable tightening mix for the Dollar," GS notes.
- "And, we are maintaining our 12-month forecast at 1.10; we expect that still-limited economic slack and rising recession risks cut against more meaningful Dollar downside," GS adds.