Goldman Sachs are citing better macroeconomic developments, and say that their confidence in a soft landing, not a recession, for the US economy has strengthened.

And:

risks of substantial near-term fall in the S&P500 have diminished

3 month target revised to 4000, from previous forecast at 3600

after that upside is limited, year-end target is also 4000

---

SPX update, daily chart, not far from 4000 is it?