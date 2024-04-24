Goldman Sachs has lifted its H2 2024 and 2025 Brent crude oil price forecasts higher:

US$86/bbl and $82/bbl respectively

from previously at $85 and $80

In a note Tuesday Goldman Sachs said it expects further moderation in the still-elevated geopolitical risk premium of $5-10 per barrel for crude oil in the coming months

still holds a range-bound view

sees a build in landed crude inventories over the past month as crude oil on water unloads on land

“Inventories are rising in our tracking of OECD landed stocks—a key driver of oil prices—as large prior builds of oil on water (partly as a result of Red Sea rerouting) are now unloading on land, reducing physical tightness.”

Oil price update: