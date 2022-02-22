GS cite “Outright conflict” in Ukraine coupled with “punitive sanctions” could push U.S. stocks 6% lower from Friday’s close.

  • with worse losses seen in Europe and Japan

Info comes via Bloomberg, the report adds:

  • With geopolitical upheaval notoriously hard to trade, Goldman strategists are basing their calculations on the recent sensitivity of global assets to the ruble, according to a note Monday. Worst-case scenario, a 10% decline in the Russian currency would push oil up 13% and cause a 27-basis-point decline in benchmark Treasury yields, they said.

spx chart forexlive 22 February 2022