Goldman Sachs cite their broad modelling of the economy:

  • almost no chance of a recession in the next 12 months
  • 38% probability of a recession the following year

If you crunch the numbers on timing on this you'll see that for most traders this recession talk is just entertainment.

Let's say GS are correct on point 1. No recession in the next year. So, by end-March 2023, no recession. We'd have that data by, say the end of May or so (unless there are revision further down the time pipe.

Let's also say that there is a recession the following year. Let's say two consecutive quarters of negative growth occur in the quarters ending June 2023 and September 2023. We'd have that data by what, end of November 2023?

I'm sure there will be some folks out there for who this is significant. I'm not one of them.

