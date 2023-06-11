Goldman Sachs Goldman Sachs Goldman Sachs is a multinational investment bank and financial services company headquartered in New York City. It was founded in 1869 and is one of the largest and most well-known investment banks in the world.Goldman Sachs has a mixed reputation. On one hand, it is known for its expertise in investment banking and its role in many high-profile financial deals. On the other hand, it has faced criticism and controversy over the years, including accusations of unethical business practices and con Goldman Sachs is a multinational investment bank and financial services company headquartered in New York City. It was founded in 1869 and is one of the largest and most well-known investment banks in the world.Goldman Sachs has a mixed reputation. On one hand, it is known for its expertise in investment banking and its role in many high-profile financial deals. On the other hand, it has faced criticism and controversy over the years, including accusations of unethical business practices and con Read this Term had been persistently amongst the most bullish of analysts for oil prices. Its now issued its third downward revision of its Brent forecast in the last six months.

Dropped its Brent forecast for December to $86 a barrel

down from its prior projection of $95 (and $100 before that)

GS citing:

Supply increases from Russia, Iran and Venezuela (all are facing sanctions)

Supply output from Russia has “nearly fully recovered”

Gaining recession fears

persistent headwinds to higher prices from higher interest rates

As background to the revision lower, Jeff Currie, Goldman's head of commodities research, said in a Bloomberg Television interview last week

“We have never been this wrong for this long without seeing evidence to change our views”

Oil markets open for the week's trading in a couple of hours.