As Powell speaks, negative headlines are coming out about the debt ceiling talks.
Punchbowls Sherman says:
- Debt limit talks between White House and House Republicans have been paused
- Not one issue but multiple issues have proven problematic
Political posturing or real problems?
No follow-up talks are scheduled.
The comments seem to be more impactful vs the comments from Fed Powell.
- Dow industrial average is now down -108 points.
- The S&P is down -9 points and the
- NASDAQ index is down -34 points
- Gold is lower.
- The USD is lower