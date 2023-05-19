Debt talks
Debt talks have stalled

As Powell speaks, negative headlines are coming out about the debt ceiling talks.

Punchbowls Sherman says:

  • Debt limit talks between White House and House Republicans have been paused
  • Not one issue but multiple issues have proven problematic

Political posturing or real problems?

No follow-up talks are scheduled.

The comments seem to be more impactful vs the comments from Fed Powell.

  • Dow industrial average is now down -108 points.
  • The S&P is down -9 points and the
  • NASDAQ index is down -34 points
  • Gold is lower.
  • The USD is lower