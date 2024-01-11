According to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has increased its holding of shares of Occidental Petroleum to 34%.

Seeking Alpha (gated, but this is not) said it was a 'buying frenzy':

Berkshire went on a buying frenzy of Occidental shares last month, accumulating more than 15M shares at a total cost of about $900M over a series of transactions.

The purchases occurred on the heels of Occidental's acquisition of CrownRock in a deal valued at $12bn. The acquisition expanded Occidental's footprint in the prolific Permian Basin by more than 94K acres.

The Permian Basin is the most profitable oil and gas field in the country.

Occidental says many of its drilling locations remain profitable even if oil prices fall below $40/bbl

***

Crude update: