Info via the BBC:

The heads of UK and US security services have made their first ever joint public appearance

FBI director Christopher Wray said China was the "biggest long-term threat to our economic and national security" and had interfered in politics, including recent elections.

MI5 head Ken McCallum said his service had more than doubled its work against Chinese activity in the last three years and would be doubling it again.

MI5 is now running seven times as many investigations related to activities of the Chinese Communist Party compared to 2018, he added.

Expect reprisal for this from the Chinese Communist Party. The UK and US are too big to effectively bully, so they'll find a way of kicking an ally, like Australia. Be on the lookout for some sort of trade retaliation against Australia, which won't do the AUD much good.