He definitely has a tough balancing act to do today. The BOJ policy decision didn't offer much and given recent inflation data, it's hard to see an overly hawkish reach from Ueda. But the absence of that could be taken to mean they're comfortable with allowing the yen to fall further.

Ueda is due to begin his press conference at the bottom of the hour. And usually, it will last for about an hour or so. USD/JPY is up 0.2% to 155.97 on the day but down from around 156.20 earlier.