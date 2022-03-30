I posted on what to expect yesterday - though this is not really news to anyone:
- This OPEC+ meeting is expected to maintain policy steady and further boost output by the pre-planned 400K barrels in April.
ANZ with the same:
- key OPEC meeting
- The group slashed its projections for a first-quarter surplus by 600kb/d in its monthly oil market report.
- However, comments from members suggest they will rebuff calls for a larger than normal increase in supply.
Oil update:
This chart is from our charting app, which is free and can be found at this link