I posted on what to expect yesterday - though this is not really news to anyone:

ANZ with the same:

key OPEC meeting

The group slashed its projections for a first-quarter surplus by 600kb/d in its monthly oil market report.

However, comments from members suggest they will rebuff calls for a larger than normal increase in supply.

Oil update:

This chart is from our charting app, which is free and can be found at this link