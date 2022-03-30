On Wednesday 30 March 2022 OPEC's Joint Technical Committee (JTC) meeting will begin at 1300 Vienna time

1100 GMT

The JTC's role is to make an assessment of energy markets, the supply and demand balance, for OPEC ministers to consider when making cartel policy.

On Thursday 31 March OPEC's Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) convenes for its meeting.

JMMC tracks the compliance of Opec+ members with their production quotas

Following on from the JMMC meeting is the "OPEC plus" ministerial meeting, expected to begin at 1430 Vienna time, 1230 GMT

This OPEC+ meeting is expected to maintain policy steady and further boost output by the pre-planned 400K barrels in April.