This comes as government subsidies expire at the end of August, which was pointed out last month already here. Even the monhtly figures are expected to show a marked increase with the CPI reading estimated to be up 1.3% on the month in September, while the HICP reading is estimated to be up 1.3% on the month as well. The annual figure for the latter is estimated to hit double-digits at 10.0%, so that might make for quite the headline.

