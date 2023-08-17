This year, the symposium will carry the theme of "Structural Shifts in the Global Economy". In 2022, the theme was "Reassessing Constraints on the Economy and Policy". As always is the case, the agenda and list of participants will only be finalised in the days leading up to the event.

But as major central banks are looking to pivot while keeping the door open to tighten further just in case, there might not be much to really take note of. I would expect Powell and Lagarde to maintain the need to be flexible and data dependent, which is mainly going to be a reiteration of what we have seen in the last meeting for both the Fed and ECB respectively.