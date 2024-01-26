US inflation data is due on Friday, 26 January 2024 at 8.30 am US Eastern time:

The US data day kicks off at 8.30am US Eastern time.

For the m/m core PCE inflation the consensus (seen in the screen shot above) is 0.2% with a range of expectations at 0.1 to 0.3%

for the y/y the numbers are 3.0% and 2.9 to 3.1%

Why is knowledge of such ranges important?

Data results that fall outside of market low and high expectations tend to move markets more significantly for several reasons: