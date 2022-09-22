Its a sparse calendar today, with nothing to shift around forex too much upon release.

Its also a market holiday in Japan. Thank goodness the authorities there got their yen intervention out of the wwat so they can have a long weekend.

Isn't it funny how the folks telling us, over and over, to trade the yen on fundamentals.

Bought.

The.

Yen.

Go figure.

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the consensus median expected.