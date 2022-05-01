Plenty of holidays in major forex centres here in Asia today (and for much of the week: A heads up for Asia holidays next week - China and Japan out for much of it)

2230 GMT Australia - AiG Manufacturing PMI for

  • Australian Industry Group Performance of Manufacturing Index

  • prior 55.7

2300 GMT Australia – Markit Manufacturing PMI for (final)

0030 GMT Japan – Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for

0130 GMT Australia ANZ job advertisements survey for

  • prior 0.4% m/m

--

Some calendars are also showing Australian monthly  inflation  data due at 0100 GMT (monthly inflation data from Melbourne Institute). Official CPI data is once a quarter in Australia, this monthly guide is a good heads up for the quarterly data.