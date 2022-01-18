2145 GMT New Zealand – Card Spending for December

  • Retail card spending expected -2.3% m/m, prior 9.6%
  • Retail card spending expected 8.5% y/y, prior 2.9%
  • Card spending data covers around 68% of core retail sales in NZ. Its used as the main retail sales indicator for the country.
  • Unlikely to be too much of an NZD mover upon release.

2330 GMT Australia – Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for January