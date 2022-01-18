2145 GMT New Zealand – Card Spending for December
- Retail card spending expected -2.3% m/m, prior 9.6%
- Retail card spending expected 8.5% y/y, prior 2.9%
- Card spending data covers around 68% of core retail sales in NZ. Its used as the main retail sales indicator for the country.
- Unlikely to be too much of an NZD mover upon release.
2330 GMT Australia – Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for January
Consumer sentiment in Australia is on the slide, this from yesterday: Australia weekly consumer confidence 97.9 (prior 106.0)