2145 GMT New Zealand trade balance for January

expected -500NZD , prior -477NZD

exports prior NZD 6.07bn

imports prior NZD 6.55bn

Also at 2145 GMT from NZ is q/q retail sales, for Q4 2021

expected 6.2%, prior -8.1%

2330 GMT Japan inflation indicator for February – Tokyo area CPI (national level CPI for the month follows in three weeks)

Tokyo CPI % y/y, expected 0.6%, prior was 0.5%

Tokyo CPI excluding Fresh Food % y/y, expected 0.4%, prior was 0.2%

Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy % y/y, expected -0.6%, prior was -0.7% (this measure is the closest equivalent to US core CPI)

0001 GMT UK – GfK Consumer Confidence for

expected -18, prior -19

0100 GMT Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Waller speaks