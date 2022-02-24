2145 GMT New Zealand trade balance for January
Also at 2145 GMT from NZ is q/q retail sales, for Q4 2021
- expected 6.2%, prior -8.1%
2330 GMT Japan inflation indicator for February – Tokyo area CPI (national level CPI for the month follows in three weeks)
-
Tokyo CPI % y/y, expected 0.6%, prior was 0.5%
-
Tokyo CPI excluding Fresh Food % y/y, expected 0.4%, prior was 0.2%
-
Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy % y/y, expected -0.6%, prior was -0.7% (this measure is the closest equivalent to US core CPI)
0001 GMT UK – GfK Consumer Confidence for
-
expected -18, prior -19
0100 GMT Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Waller speaks